Sunil Sharma elected as BJP legislature party leader in J-K

November 03, 2024  15:26
BJP leader and J-K ex-minister Sunil Sharma/Courtesy X
Former minister Sunil Sharma was elected as the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party on Sunday. 

The MLA from Padder Nagseni in the Kishtwar district is all set to be the leader of opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

"Sunil Sharma has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader. He will be the leader of the opposition in the assembly," a BJP spokesman said after a meeting of the Legislature party in Srinagar. 

The 47-year-old BJP leader was elected for a second term in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. 

Sharma won with a narrow margin from Padder Nagseni, a newly created constituency after the 2022 delimitation process in the Union Territory. 

Sharma was a minister of state in the PDP-BJP coalition government from 2014 to 2018.

The spokesman said Narinder Singh will be the party's candidate for the post of deputy speaker.

Talking to reporters after the election, Sharma said he is grateful to the party's central and state leadership for giving him this responsibility. -- PTI
