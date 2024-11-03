Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Kerala to kick off Wayanad poll campaign





Gandhis was accompanied by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and was welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran, Congress MP K Suresh and Congress MLA T Siddique among others upon their arrival.





Priyanka is scheduled to address a public rally in Mananthavady, Wayanad during her second phase campaigning in the district.





Rahul Gandhi will participate in the election campaign in support of his sister for the bypoll. Wayanad, a Congress bastion is going to see a contest between Congress's Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming bypolls.





Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated her commitment to resolve the problems of the people of Wayanad constituency if elected to power.





"My main promise is that I will work hard to serve the people of Wayanad. I will stand side by side with them through their problems and issues and I will fight for them. I will raise my voice on whichever platform I can, especially the Parliament if I am elected. I will do everything I can to help them resolve their issues and have a better life," said Priyanka Gandhi while speaking to ANI.





Wayanad's seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year. -- ANI

