Police arrest woman for threatening Adityanath





The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done BSc in Information Technology, resided in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members.





Her father is into timber business, the official said.





The woman is well qualified but is mentally unstable, the police said.





The Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number on Saturday received a message from an unknown number threatening that if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post within 10 days, then he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official said.





During the probe, the police found Khan had sent the message, he said. -- PTI

The Mumbai police arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said on Sunday.