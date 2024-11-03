RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

NC's Abdul Rahim Rather likely to become J-K assembly speaker

November 03, 2024  17:19
NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather/Courtesy Facebook
NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather/Courtesy Facebook
Veteran National Conference leader and seven-time MLA from Charar-e-Sharief Abdul Rahim Rather is likely to become the first speaker of the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is scheduled to meet for a five-day session on Monday.

According to the provisional calendar for the session issued by the assembly secretariat, the House will elect the speaker in the first sitting on Monday.

Sources in the National Conference said the 80-year-old Rather is most likely to be the party's candidate for the post of speaker.

"We are comfortably placed as the treasury benches have the numbers. As of now, Rather sahib is all set to be the speaker of the legislative assembly," a senior NC leader said on the condition of anonymity.

Rather had earlier held the post of the speaker in the legislative assembly of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. 

He was also the leader of the opposition from 2002 to 2008 when the PDP-Congress coalition government ruled the state.

During a meeting of its legislature party held earlier on Sunday, the BJP nominated Narinder Singh Raina as its candidate for the post of deputy speaker. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Experts Slam India's 'Embarrassing' Performance
Experts Slam India's 'Embarrassing' Performance

Anil Kumble expressed his disappointment with India's humiliating 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand, particularly criticising the team's top-order batting and the questionable pitch preparation.

PIX: New Zealand humble India for historic sweep!
PIX: New Zealand humble India for historic sweep!

New Zealand beat India by 25 runs in Mumbai to complete an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep in India.

Pant's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate
Pant's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate

Rishabh Pant's fiery innings was abruptly cut short by a controversial LBW decision that has ignited a debate among cricket fans and experts alike.

Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and...
Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and...

Ajaz Patel's match-winning bowling figures of 11 wickets for 160 credited his rhythm and ability to read the pitch for his match-winning performance.

11 hurt in grenade attack on CRPF bunker in Srinagar
11 hurt in grenade attack on CRPF bunker in Srinagar

The attack, which took place near a heavily guarded complex housing All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra near the Tourist Reception Centre, comes a day after security forces eliminated a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Tayiba in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances