Maoists attack 2 cops, flee with their weapons in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

November 03, 2024  15:52
File image
File image
Two Chhattisgarh police constables were injured when Maoists, dressed as civilians, attacked them with sharp weapons at a weekly market in the insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday morning, an official said.

The Maoists also took away the service rifles of the two personnel following the incident which took place when the police were deployed on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village, he said.

A small 'action team' of Maoists (typically comprising four-five cadres) suddenly attacked the two constables -- Kartam Deva and Sodhi Kanna -- with sharp edged weapons and then escaped after looting their Insas rifles, the police official said.

Other security personnel deployed there swung into action and launched a search for the attackers, he said.

Both the injured constables, posted at Jagargunda police station, were initially admitted to a local hospital. 

They were later airlifted to Raipur and admitted to a private hospital in the state capital, the official said. -- PTI
