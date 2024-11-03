RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mango kernel incident: Two critical patients shifted to Cuttack hospital

November 03, 2024  22:01
File image
File image
Two critical patients of Odisha's Kandhamal district allegedly suffering from food poisoning after eating mango kernel were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here after their conditions deteriorated, health officials said on Sunday.

They were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and were shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack late on Saturday evening.

Both the patients are now undergoing treatment in the Medicine ICU of the hospital in Cuttack.

"Tuni Majhi (30) and Jeeta Majhi (30) were shifted here with severe symptoms like high fever, persistent vomiting and signs of liver infection, said medicine department head Prof Jayanta Panda.

Panda said a team of doctors drawn from the medicine and hepatology departments of the hospital are attending to them round-the-clock. 

"Their conditions are critical but stable at the moment", he said.                   

"The patients are receiving the best possible care to manage their symptoms and stabilise their condition. Clinical tests have been conducted, and the medical team is awaiting the reports to further pinpoint the exact cause of the poisoning and to tailor the treatment accordingly," he said.                 

Doctors are of the view that consumption of mango kernels is not uncommon and not without risks. 

However, incorrect preparation or the presence of naturally occurring toxins could lead to severe health issues, including the symptoms seen in these patients. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 MP officials suspended over death of 10 elephants
LIVE! 2 MP officials suspended over death of 10 elephants

PIX: First time in 91 years! India whitewashed at home
PIX: First time in 91 years! India whitewashed at home

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash
India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash

India stumbled to second place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 table after suffering a 0-3 series whitewash against New Zealand.

Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik
Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik

He further said that he believes Ajit Pawar will play a key role as a "kingmaker" after the elections.

Woman threatens to kill Adityanath like Siddique, held
Woman threatens to kill Adityanath like Siddique, held

The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done B.Sc in Information Technology, resided in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances