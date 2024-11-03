RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maha polls: BJP rebel withdraws nomination from Udgir in support of NCP candidate

November 03, 2024  19:02
image
Bharatiya Janata Party rebel Vishwajit Gaikwad on Sunday said he decided to withdraw his nomination as an independent candidate from the Udgir assembly seat, where the Mahayuti has fielded NCP's Sanjay Bansode.

Speaking at a press conference, Gaikwad said he followed the directive of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to withdraw his candidacy.

Latur MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar said Gaikwad is a dedicated party worker. 

He has always respected the party's directives and stepped back. For re-establishing a Mahayuti government in the state, he has withdrawn his candidature.

Nilangekar said discussions are underway with other rebel leaders who have filed against official Mahayuti candidates, and they are expected to withdraw.

The poll battle would be directly between the Mahayuti and MVA in all six constituencies in the Latur district, he said.

NCP candidate and Minister Bansode acknowledged the work done by Gaikwad in Udgir. 

He said the seat has been allocated to the NCP, and every seat holds strategic importance to ensure the ruling alliance's victory.

Vishwajit Gaikwad is the nephew of former BJP MP Sunil Gaikwad. 

He had sought a Lok Sabha ticket from Latur, but the party renominated Sudhakar Shrangare, who lost to Congress' Shivaji Kalge in the 2024 general elections. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UCC won't be allowed in Jharkhand: CM Soren
LIVE! UCC won't be allowed in Jharkhand: CM Soren

End of an era? Ageing India stars face dicey future
End of an era? Ageing India stars face dicey future

The future of some senior India players will be decided after the tour of Australia as the BCCI evaluates the shocking 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand at home while rolling out a structured phaseout policy before the start of the next...

PIX: First time in 91 years! India whitewashed at home
PIX: First time in 91 years! India whitewashed at home

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record
Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record

Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record

Disengagement may lead to further steps: Jaishankar
Disengagement may lead to further steps: Jaishankar

India and China have made "some progress" in disengagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, describing it as a "welcome" move which opens up the possibility that other steps could happen.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances