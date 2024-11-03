Maha polls: BJP rebel withdraws nomination from Udgir in support of NCP candidate





Speaking at a press conference, Gaikwad said he followed the directive of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to withdraw his candidacy.





Latur MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar said Gaikwad is a dedicated party worker.





He has always respected the party's directives and stepped back. For re-establishing a Mahayuti government in the state, he has withdrawn his candidature.





Nilangekar said discussions are underway with other rebel leaders who have filed against official Mahayuti candidates, and they are expected to withdraw.





The poll battle would be directly between the Mahayuti and MVA in all six constituencies in the Latur district, he said.





NCP candidate and Minister Bansode acknowledged the work done by Gaikwad in Udgir.





He said the seat has been allocated to the NCP, and every seat holds strategic importance to ensure the ruling alliance's victory.





Vishwajit Gaikwad is the nephew of former BJP MP Sunil Gaikwad.





He had sought a Lok Sabha ticket from Latur, but the party renominated Sudhakar Shrangare, who lost to Congress' Shivaji Kalge in the 2024 general elections. -- PTI

