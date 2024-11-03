RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kerala temple fire toll rises to 2 as one more person succumbs to burns

November 03, 2024  11:57
Police and FSL officials collect at the fireworks accident site in Kerala/ANI Photo
Police and FSL officials collect at the fireworks accident site in Kerala/ANI Photo
One more person, who was injured in the fire accident during a temple festival in this district on October 28, succumbed to his burns on Sunday. 

The deceased was identified as Ratheesh, a local who had been under treatment in a private hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode district, the district administration in Kasaragod said in a statement. 

The 32-year-old man was on ventilator support, the statement said. 

With this, the number of deaths in the temple fire accident rose to two. 

According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident and of them, 100 were admitted in various hospitals. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Pant out to controversial decision!
3rd Test Updates: Pant out to controversial decision!

LIVE! Four injured in Howrah Mail coach blast in Punjab
LIVE! Four injured in Howrah Mail coach blast in Punjab

Woman threatens to kill Adityanath like Siddique, held
Woman threatens to kill Adityanath like Siddique, held

The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done B.Sc in Information Technology, resided in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members.

Canada lists India as cyberthreat, MEA reacts sharply
Canada lists India as cyberthreat, MEA reacts sharply

While there was no mention of India in the National Cyber Threat Assessment reports of 2018, 2020 and 2023-24, the 2025-26 assessment mentions India -- along with China, Russia, Iran and North Korea -- in the 'Cyber threat from state...

Why This Two-Time BJP MP Rebelled
Why This Two-Time BJP MP Rebelled

'This isn't political. This fight is for justice. This is the fight to give justice to the party workers'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances