Kerala temple fire toll rises to 2 as one more person succumbs to burns





The deceased was identified as Ratheesh, a local who had been under treatment in a private hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode district, the district administration in Kasaragod said in a statement.





The 32-year-old man was on ventilator support, the statement said.





With this, the number of deaths in the temple fire accident rose to two.





According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident and of them, 100 were admitted in various hospitals. -- PTI

