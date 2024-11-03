RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kannada film maker Guruprasad found hanging in Bengaluru flat

November 03, 2024  16:39
Kannada film director Guruprasad/Courtesy X
Kannada film director Guruprasad was found hanging in a residential complex in the outskirts of the city on Sunday, the police said. 

The 52-year-old director is suspected to have died by suicide. 

The incident occurred in Madanayakanahalli police station limits. 

"Film maker Guruprasad was said to be upset about something, about his film or some other issue. We have heard that he was facing financial stress... five to six days back, neighbours had seen him coming to this house, after that he had apparently not stepped out. It appears that he hanged himself five to six days back and died," CK Baba, superintendent of police, Bengaluru Rural said. 

Briefing reporters, he said, "... after seeing the body, we have registered the case and we will investigate the matter." 

Guruprasad was known for his films -- Mata, Yeddelu Manjunatha among others. 

According to police sources, the body was found in a decomposed state hanging from a ceiling fan in the flat, and neighbours alerted the police after foul smell emanated from the house. -- PTI
