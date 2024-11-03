RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Gaza vaccination centre attacked, kids injured

November 03, 2024  10:09
The World Health Organisation (WHO) condemned the attack on the Sheikh Radwan primary health care centre in northern Gaza, where six people, including four children, were injured during a humanitarian pause.

The centre was targeted while parents were bringing their children for polio vaccinations.

Sharing a post on X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO wrote, 'We have received an extremely concerning report that the Sheikh Radwan primary health care centre in northern #Gaza was struck today while parents were bringing their children to the life-saving #polio vaccination in an area where a humanitarian pause was agreed to allow vaccination to proceed. Six people, including four children, were injured.'

He further said that the recent attack during a humanitarian pause has 'jeopardised the sanctity of health protection' for kids, and may also deter parents from bringing their children in for crucial vaccination.

'A @WHO team was at the site just before. This attack, during humanitarian pause, jeopardises the sanctity of health protection for children and may deter parents from bringing their children for vaccination,' the post said.

He added, 'These vital humanitarian-area-specific pauses must be absolutely respected. Ceasefire!'

The third phase of the polio vaccination campaign began on Saturday in part of the northern Gaza Strip after being postponed from October 23 due to a lack of access and assured, comprehensive humanitarian pauses, intense bombardment, and mass evacuation orders.

In a joint issued on Friday, the WHO and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) had said that these conditions made it impossible for families to safely bring their children for vaccination and to organise campaign activities.   -- ANI

IMAGE: A protester holds a representation of a child victim during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in London, on November 2, 2024. Photograph: Mina Kim/Reuters
