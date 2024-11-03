RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi polls: Kejriwal to resume 'padyatra' from Rajouri Garden

November 03, 2024  13:18
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will resume his 'padyatra' (foot march) from west Delhi's Rajouri Garden later in the day. 

AAP leaders are undertaking foot marches in Delhi's different assembly segments in the run-up to the February 2025 assembly polls. 

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Kejriwal will resume his 'padyatra' from Rajouri Garden. 

"Padyatras were halted due to festivals. Today Arvind Kejriwal is going to resume his padyatra from Rajouri Garden and the foot marches will continue throughout November and December," the Rajya Sabha MP said. 

Singh accused the BJP of trying to stop these foot marches by "attacking" Kejriwal. 

"The BJP has tried to stop Kejriwal from reaching out to people directly by attacking him during his padyatra. I challenge the BJP to compete with the work done by the AAP as it has governments in 22 states," he said. 

He also alleged that the BJP put AAP leaders in jail to stop the development work being done by its government for the people of Delhi. 

There was no immediate response from the BJP to the AAP's allegations. -- PTI
