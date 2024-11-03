RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Committed to making Mumbai slum-free, says CM Shinde

November 03, 2024  22:07
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mahayuti government aims to make Mumbai slum-free and its focus is on providing affordable housing to the poor. 

Addressing a rally in Kurla for party candidate Mangesh Kudalkar, the CM said his government had struck a fine balance between welfare schemes and development projects. 

"If we can work so much in two-and-half years, imagine how much we will work in five years," he told the impressive gathering while seeking a renewed mandate. 

"We will give the poor affordable homes. Don't the poor have the right to a house in Mumbai? Can't the son of a poor farmer be CM? Or only those born with a silver spoon can become CM," he said in a veiled attack on Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. 

The Mahayuti government had distributed Rs 350 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and one lakh had benefitted due to this, he said, and asked the gathering to "teach a lesson to those who call your benefits 'revdis' (freebies)". 

Attacking the opposition for running down the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and even going to court to stall it, Shinde asked the gathering to "be careful of these evil brothers". 

"The earlier CM did not keep a pen, while I keep two. We have allocated funds for students, youth, farmers, women's education, senior citizens. Government money belongs to the people and they have the first right on it. My government has expedited development works and also focussed on welfare scheme," Shinde said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 MP officials suspended over death of 10 elephants
LIVE! 2 MP officials suspended over death of 10 elephants

PIX: First time in 91 years! India whitewashed at home
PIX: First time in 91 years! India whitewashed at home

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash
India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash

India stumbled to second place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 table after suffering a 0-3 series whitewash against New Zealand.

Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik
Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik

He further said that he believes Ajit Pawar will play a key role as a "kingmaker" after the elections.

Woman threatens to kill Adityanath like Siddique, held
Woman threatens to kill Adityanath like Siddique, held

The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done B.Sc in Information Technology, resided in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances