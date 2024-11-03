Comedian and bizman Ustav Dixit held for reckless driving





According to a statement from the assistant commissioner of police, Banjara Hills Division, on November 1, a case was registered based on a complaint by patrolling police personnel.





The complaint said, that on November 1 at approximately 05:45 p.m, a red colour Porsche car collided with the boundary wall of KBR park, hitting a tree and causing severe damage to the wall, grills, and pavement.





Patrolling police officers arrived at the scene following a citizen's Dial 100 call.





On reaching the spot, the police saw that a red Porsche car had struck the sidewalk, the boundary wall and its grill.





The car's number plate was discovered to be missing.





Upon further investigation, a cracked number plate was discovered inside the vehicle.





The front wheels of the car were damaged and the car's driver had allegedly escaped.





The police successfully located and arrested the suspect after a thorough verification of the available evidence. Following standard legal procedures, he was transported to a medical facility for a comprehensive examination that included tests for both alcohol and drugs. -- ANI

Ustav Dixit, 33, a businessman and stand-up comedian, was arrested on Sunday for alleged reckless driving when his Porsche collided with the KBR Park border wall.