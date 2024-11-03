RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Car hits 2 Delhi traffic cops, drags them for 20 mtrs

November 03, 2024  17:37
In a hit-and-run case, two Delhi traffic police personnel were allegedly hit and dragged for about 20 metres by a car while on duty in southwest Delhi, a police officer said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 7.45 pm at the Ber Sarai traffic light near Vedant Deshika Marg.

"The injuries sustained by ASI Pramod and head constable Sailesh were reported to be minor. But the intention was to kill them. A case under attempt to murder and obstruction in discharge of official duty and charges for endangering the lives of public has been registered," said the officer.                 
"A PCR call was received at the Kishan Garh police station stating that an unknown vehicle had hit traffic officers on duty and fled the scene," said the officer.

He said that a team was immediately sent to the spot and it found that the injured personnel had been rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR van. The team reached the hospital and found assistant sub-inspector Pramod and head constable Sailesh Chouhan were in a conscious and stable condition, said the officer.                 

According to their statements, they were conducting routine challans for traffic violations. 

Around 7.45 pm, a vehicle jumped the red light and when Sailesh signalled to stop, the driver initially complied but suddenly tried to flee, dragging both the personnel for approximately 20 metres before speeding away from the scene, said the officer.

The police said that they have identified the vehicle owner and he will be arrested soon. -- PTI
