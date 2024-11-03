RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Body part of suspected landslide victim found in Wayanad

November 03, 2024  19:47
A body part, suspected to be that of a victim of the recent landslide tragedy in Wayanad, was recovered from in Wayanad on Sunday, district authorities said. 

The body part was found stuck in a tree in Parappanpara area in the hill district in the morning, they said. 

It was later brought to the Attamala region with the help of Fire Force, NDRF and forest personnel. 

It would be shifted to the hospital for further procedures, a statement said. 

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and killing over 200 people and injuring many. -- PTI
