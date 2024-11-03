RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BJP to roll out UCC in J'hand, tribals excluded: Shah

November 03, 2024  12:57
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state, but would keep tribals out of its ambit. 

Shah, while releasing the saffron party's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, announced that a Displacement Commission would be formed to ensure rehabilitation of people displaced by industries and mines in the state. 

"Our government will introduce UCC in Jharkhand but tribals will be kept out of its ambit. The JMM government is making false propaganda that UCC will impact tribal rights and culture, which is totally baseless as they will be kept out of its ambit," Shah said in Ranchi. 

"BJP, if voted to power in Jharkhand, will deliberate on the Sarna religious code issue, and take appropriate decisions. A Displacement Commission will be formed to ensure the rehabilitation of people displaced by industries and mines in Jharkhand," he said. 

Shah said that the saffron party, if voted to power, will create 5 lakh employment opportunities, including 2.87 lakh government jobs, in Jharkhand. 

He said CBI and SIT probes will be launched into "paper leaks" in Jharkhand and culprits will be punished. 

The home minister said that BJP will bring in a law to take back land from infiltrators in Jharkhand and identify and deport the illegal immigrants. -- PTI
