RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhai Dooj with Mumbai BJP chief

November 03, 2024  16:20
image
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle celebrated Bhai Dooj with Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Sunday. 

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Asha Bhosle performed the ritual. 

During the celebration, Asha Bhosle applied tilak on the forehead of Ashish Shelar and he sought the blessings of the the singer by touching her feet. 

Bhai Dooj is known by several names in other parts of India. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, and Bhai Beej, and in Maharashtra, this day is celebrated as Bhai Tika. 

This day is celebrated as Bhai Phonta in Bengal. In the southern regions of India, particularly in Karnataka and Telangana, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. 

The mythology behind this celebration is that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj at her own home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. 

Since then, this day has been recognised and celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Experts Slam India's 'Embarrassing' Performance
Experts Slam India's 'Embarrassing' Performance

Anil Kumble expressed his disappointment with India's humiliating 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand, particularly criticising the team's top-order batting and the questionable pitch preparation.

PIX: New Zealand humble India for historic sweep!
PIX: New Zealand humble India for historic sweep!

New Zealand beat India by 25 runs in Mumbai to complete an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep in India.

Pant's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate
Pant's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate

Rishabh Pant's fiery innings was abruptly cut short by a controversial LBW decision that has ignited a debate among cricket fans and experts alike.

Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and...
Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and...

Ajaz Patel's match-winning bowling figures of 11 wickets for 160 credited his rhythm and ability to read the pitch for his match-winning performance.

11 hurt in grenade attack on CRPF bunker in Srinagar
11 hurt in grenade attack on CRPF bunker in Srinagar

The attack, which took place near a heavily guarded complex housing All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra near the Tourist Reception Centre, comes a day after security forces eliminated a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Tayiba in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances