Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhai Dooj with Mumbai BJP chief





On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Asha Bhosle performed the ritual.





During the celebration, Asha Bhosle applied tilak on the forehead of Ashish Shelar and he sought the blessings of the the singer by touching her feet.





Bhai Dooj is known by several names in other parts of India. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, and Bhai Beej, and in Maharashtra, this day is celebrated as Bhai Tika.





This day is celebrated as Bhai Phonta in Bengal. In the southern regions of India, particularly in Karnataka and Telangana, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.





The mythology behind this celebration is that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj at her own home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya.





Since then, this day has been recognised and celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. -- ANI

