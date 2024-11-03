RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Adityanath will be killed like Baba Siddique: Threat caller to Mumbai cops

November 03, 2024  11:13
image
The Mumbai traffic police have received a message threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said on Sunday.

The city police's traffic control room received the message from an unknown number saying if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post, then he will be killed like Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, the official said.

The police are on alert as Adityanath is likely to come to Maharashtra for the state assembly election campaign and have launched a probe into the threat message, the official added.   -- PTI
