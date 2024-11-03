Actor Trisha Krishnan's name featured in New York Times crossword puzzle





On her Instagram Story, the actor shared a screenshot of a social media user's post which read 'Actress Krishnan of South Indian cinema' as a clue for the number 52 word across 'TRISHA'.





"I made it to New York today," she wrote.





According to NYT Crossword, Trisha's name featured as an answer for the Sunday crossword.





"K bye! Done showing off (sic)" the Ponniyin Selvan star wrote in another Instagram Story.





Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also gave a shout-out to Trisha on social media.





"NYT crossword @trishakrishnan QUEEN," Samantha wrote.





In her reply, Trisha said: "Awww Sam, you all heart my gal (sic)" Trisha will next be seen in a string of films, including Vidaamuyarchi, Thug Life, Vishwambhara, and Identity. -- PTI

Actor Trisha Krishnan was in for a surprise on Sunday when she found her name mentioned in thecrossword as one of the answers in the puzzle.