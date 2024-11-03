RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Actor Trisha Krishnan's name featured in New York Times crossword puzzle

November 03, 2024  18:16
image
Actor Trisha Krishnan was in for a surprise on Sunday when she found her name mentioned in the New York Times crossword as one of the answers in the puzzle.

On her Instagram Story, the actor shared a screenshot of a social media user's post which read 'Actress Krishnan of South Indian cinema' as a clue for the number 52 word across 'TRISHA'.

"I made it to New York today," she wrote.

According to NYT Crossword, Trisha's name featured as an answer for the Sunday crossword.

"K bye! Done showing off (sic)" the Ponniyin Selvan star wrote in another Instagram Story.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also gave a shout-out to Trisha on social media.

"NYT crossword @trishakrishnan QUEEN," Samantha wrote.

In her reply, Trisha said: "Awww Sam, you all heart my gal (sic)"                 Trisha will next be seen in a string of films, including Vidaamuyarchi, Thug Life, Vishwambhara, and Identity. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UCC won't be allowed in Jharkhand: CM Soren
LIVE! UCC won't be allowed in Jharkhand: CM Soren

End of an era? Ageing India stars face dicey future
End of an era? Ageing India stars face dicey future

The future of some senior India players will be decided after the tour of Australia as the BCCI evaluates the shocking 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand at home while rolling out a structured phaseout policy before the start of the next...

PIX: First time in 91 years! India whitewashed at home
PIX: First time in 91 years! India whitewashed at home

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record
Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record

Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record

Disengagement may lead to further steps: Jaishankar
Disengagement may lead to further steps: Jaishankar

India and China have made "some progress" in disengagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, describing it as a "welcome" move which opens up the possibility that other steps could happen.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances