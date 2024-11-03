5 people hurt in grenade attack in Srinagar





The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre, comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Tayiba was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.





The police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists, the officials said.





The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover. -- PTI

Five people were injured when terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded market in the heart of Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.