5 people hurt in grenade attack in Srinagar

November 03, 2024  15:16
File image
Five people were injured when terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded  market in the heart of Srinagar on Sunday, officials said. 

The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre, comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Tayiba was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar. 

The police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists, the officials said. 

The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover. -- PTI
