5 people hurt in grenade attack in Srinagar

5 people hurt in grenade attack in SrinagarNovember 03, 2024 15:16
File image
Five people were injured when terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded market in the heart of Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.
The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre, comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Tayiba was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.
The police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists, the officials said.
The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover. -- PTI