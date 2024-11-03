RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


2 MP officials suspended over death of 10 elephants

November 03, 2024  21:28
File image
File image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday suspended two senior officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after a high-level team that probed the death of 10 elephants inside the park submitted its report. 

Action has been taken against reserve director Gaurav Choudhary and in-charge assistant conservator of forest officer Fateh Singh Ninama for alleged lapses. 

The high-level team has submitted its report. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve director has been suspended for switching off his phone, not returning to work after leave and other reasons. 

ACF Fateh Singh Ninama has also been suspended, the CM said in Bhopal. 

Both have been suspended for showing laxity in performing their duties, he added. 

The CM on Friday night had called an emergency meeting and sent a team comprising MP forest junior minister Pradeep Ahirwar, additional chief secretary Ashok Baranwal and head of Forest Force Aseem Shrivastava to the reserve to probe the elephant deaths and submit a report. 

The team returned to Bhopal on Sunday evening. 

On October 29, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under the Khalil range of the reserve in Umaria district, while four died on October 30 and two on October 31. 

The elephants may have died after consuming some toxic substance, as per officials. 

Several other teams are also probing the incidents. -- PTI
