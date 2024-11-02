RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Teen stabbed over bursting of firecrackers in Delhi

November 02, 2024  20:19
image
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed after a fight over bursting of firecrackers outside his house in north-east Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Seelampur area, they said. 

According to police, Sahil was bursting firecrackers in front of his house when three other residents reached there and started bursting firecrackers. 

Following this, a fight broke out between the victim and the other group during which one of the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed Sahil, police said.

The victim was admitted to JPC hospital where he is undergoing treatment, they said.

A case under sections 118(1) (causing hurt by weapon), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

Teams have been formed to arrest the accused. They are also probing where both the parties got firecrackers from, police said.

Delhi government has put a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till Jan 1, 2025.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Canada lists India as cyberthreat, with China, Iran
LIVE! Canada lists India as cyberthreat, with China, Iran

India trashes Canada's 'absurd' charges against Shah
India trashes Canada's 'absurd' charges against Shah

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties.

Consular officials in Canada under surveillance: MEA
Consular officials in Canada under surveillance: MEA

India on Saturday accused Canada of indulging in 'harassment and intimidation' of Indian consular staff there by putting them under audio and video surveillance in 'flagrant violation' of diplomatic conventions.

Army begins verification patrolling at Depsang
Army begins verification patrolling at Depsang

Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

PIX: Gill, spinners give India upper hand on Day 2
PIX: Gill, spinners give India upper hand on Day 2

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin chipped away at the wickets to leave New Zealand reeling on 171/9 in their second innings at stumps on Day 2.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances