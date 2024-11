Process to bring back Bishnoi's brother begins

The Mumbai police have forwarded a proposal for extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who has been named as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case, an official said.

The proposal was sent after the US authorities informed the Mumbai police about Anmol Bishnoi's presence in their country, the senior police official said on Saturday.





Last month, the Mumbai police's crime branch moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court here stating that it intends to "initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi". It filed an affidavit "for further necessary action", which was allowed by the special court.





Both Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the April 14 firing incident outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.





Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal had carried out the firing. They, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammed Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh, were arrested and are currently in judicial custody.





One accused Anujkumar Thapan committed suicide during his police custody.





In the chargesheet filed in the case, police have shown Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in the case.





NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead by three gunmen near the office of his MLA-son Zeeshan Siddique on October 12. The police have so far arrested 15 persons in connection with the murder.

The role of Bishnoi brothers, who hail from Fazilka in Punjab, is suspected in the case. -- PTI