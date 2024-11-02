RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mother-son duo among 3 dead as car plunges into gorge in J-K's Reasi

November 02, 2024  14:32
Three persons, including a woman and her 10-month old son, were killed and an equal number of people critically injured when their car skidded off a hilly road and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said.
           
The accident took place at Chamalu Morh and the victims belonged to the same family, the officials said.
         
The driver of the private car, which was headed for Chassana from their Malikote village, lost control in the early hours of the day, resulting in on-the-spot death of Kulcha Devi (27), her 10-month-old baby Neeraj Singh and nephew Sandhoor Singh (23).
         
Devi's husband Chankaar Singh (32), brother-in-law Dhunkar (19), nephew Ajay Singh (18) were rescued by the local volunteers and rushed to hospital where their condition was stated to be critical, the officials added. -- PTI
