Mob attacks family for bursting firecrackers

November 02, 2024  08:33
A family bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Haryana's Faridabad district was allegedly attacked with sticks and stones by a mob, police said on Friday. 
   
Police said the incident occurred in Ballabhgarh town on Thursday. The Hindu family has also alleged that members of a Muslim family allegedly broke down the door of their house in Subhash Colony and sexually harassed one of them, they said.
 
According to police, some children were bursting firecrackers in the area, to which some people belonging to the minority community opposed, and issued threats to the kids.
 
When some women from the Hindu family went to the house of the accused, they were allegedly attacked with sticks, and bricks and stones were pelted at them, a police spokesperson said citing the complaint.
 
The attackers, then, broke the main door of the complainant's house and sexually harassed a girl of the family, police said. A CCTV footage of the alleged incident has been recovered.
 
Police has registered a case and has started an investigation in the matter, the spokesperson said. -- PTI
