RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maha poll: Diamonds, jewellery worth Rs 24cr seized

November 02, 2024  14:37
image
The Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Election Commission has seized diamonds, gold and silver jewellery costing around Rs 24 crore near a toll booth in Ahilyanagar district of poll-bound Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. 
  
The seizure was made on Thursday morning near the Supa toll plaza, he said. 

SSTs have been deployed across Maharashtra in view of the November 20 assembly elections.

"The consignment of diamonds, gold and silver jewellery was recovered from a vehicle in which three persons were travelling. The trio had begun their journey from Zaveri Bazar in south Mumbai," Supa police station's inspector Arun Avhad said. 

The SST team asked them to show the receipt. They did show some receipts, but the amounts mentioned on them did not tally, he said. 

After this, the SST seized the jewellery and reported the matter to the Income Tax Department, the official said. 

The three persons told the investigators that the jewellery was meant to be delivered in different parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar and Jalgaon districts, he said. 

On Thursday, an SST team and police personnel seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 10.8 crore from a car at Marine Drive in south Mumbai. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Ashwin strikes; Ravindra out for 4
3rd Test Updates: Ashwin strikes; Ravindra out for 4

LIVE! Sena-UBT MP apologises for remark on Shaina NC
LIVE! Sena-UBT MP apologises for remark on Shaina NC

4-year-old girl raped, murdered by uncle in Tirupati
4-year-old girl raped, murdered by uncle in Tirupati

According to Tirupati district superintendent of police L Subbarayudu, Nagaraju (24), who is the victim's maternal uncle, lured the girl to a secluded place in AM Puram village by offering her snacks on Friday evening and committed the...

After 3 Years, Encounter In Srinagar
After 3 Years, Encounter In Srinagar

The presence of the terrorists was noticed in a building resulting in the security forces launching a cordon and search operation.The search turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the search party who retaliated.

'Foreigner' among 2 terrorists killed in JK encounter
'Foreigner' among 2 terrorists killed in JK encounter

The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances