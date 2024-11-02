Jh'khand polls for saving Hindus: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of "patronising infiltrators" and claimed that this election would be fought to drive out illegal immigrants and protect Hindus.





Sarma, who is also the BJP's Jharkhand election co-incharge, urged Hindus to remain united to save 'Santan'.





"This election is for driving out infiltrators from Jharkhand and saving Hindus. We are Hindus, we were Hindus and we will be Hindus...It is time to remain united to save Sanatan," Sarma said while addressing a BJP rally at Panki in Palamu.





Hindu population in Jharkhand has declined in several areas, he claimed.

"Hindus have protected India and should remain united to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'," he added.





Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes polled will be counted on November 23. -- PTI