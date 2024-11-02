Farooq raises doubts over rise in terror attacks

The ruling National Conference (NC) on Saturday sought an inquiry into the spike in terrorist attacks in the Valley since Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was sworn in, saying some elements were trying to destabilise an elected government.





"Violence is taking place. There should be an investigation into it. Those involved should be arrested alive. We will get to know who is doing it because there are attempts to defame us," NC president Farooq Abdullah said at a function in Srinagar.





He questioned why such attacks are on the rise after the NC formed the government in Jammu and Kashmir.





The NC chief also said he apprehended that some elements were trying to destabilise the J-K government led by his son Omar Abdullah.





"There should be an investigation as to know how these are taking place after government formation. I have doubts that perhaps it is being done by those who want to destabilise this government. Why were not these taking place before? Why are they happening now? There should be an independent inquiry," he added.





He said the peaceful assembly election was a big achievement for the people of Kashmir, and it united the entire community.





"We need to remain united, keeping our egos aside. Enemies are trying to attack us from all sides but we have to fight them," he said.





Asked if he believed Pakistan was responsible for the attacks, Farooq Abdullah reiterated that an investigation should be conducted into the rise in such incidents after the recently-concluded assembly elections.





"Rather than killing them (perpetrators), they should be caught and asked who is behind them. We should check if any agency is trying to destabilise Omar Abdullah (government)," the NC chief added.





His remarks come amid a spate in terror incidents in the Valley since the formation of the NC government in the UT.





On Saturday, four security personnel were injured in an encounter in the Khanyar area in Srinagar on Saturday.





Following the attack, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the densely populated locality of Khanyar in the interior city and killed a top Pakistani commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who was active in the Valley for several years, according to officials. -- PTI

