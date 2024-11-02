RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Encounter between security forces and terrorists breaks out in Srinagar

November 02, 2024  11:24
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital here, officials said.
 
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of the city on Saturday morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials added.
 
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.
 
The exchange of firing is going on, but so far there are no reports of any casualty on either side, they further added. -- PTI 
