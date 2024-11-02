RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Brat' named Collins Dictionary's word of the year

November 02, 2024  09:38
image
Brat, newly re-defined in 2024 as "characterised by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude", was on Friday named Collins Dictionary's Word of the Year.
 
The dictionary said the word brat, inspired by the name of an album by English singer-songwriter Charli XCX, has become a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally. The dictionary said "brat summer" established itself as a way of life and even made its mark during the US presidential race when Charli XCX referenced Democratic candidate Kamala Harris as "brat".
 
"Brat is different things to different people; a spiky attitude, a garish aesthetic, even a campaign slogan (the phrase Kamala IS Brat' proved snappy enough to go politically viral, even as its meaning remained a little hard to pin down)," reads a blog for the dictionary by author David Shariatmadari.
 
"And though it started life as the title of an album by pop singer Charli XCX, it has clearly captured something of the spirit of the age, one that goes beyond a potentially short-lived but exuberant 'brat summer'. Channelling self-acceptance as well as rebelliousness, it's a fitting word for 2024, a year when hedonism and anxiety have combined to form an intoxicating brew," he notes.
 
The traditional definition of brat, which alluded to a badly behaved child, seems to have been overtaken by this rebrand.
 
Among the other shortlisted words for the year are 'brainrot', which is defined as an inability to think clearly caused by excessive consumption of low-quality online content, and era' or a period of one's life or career that is of a distinctive character inspired by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's hugely successful The Eras Tour around the world.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Gill, Pant take India past 100
3rd Test Updates: Gill, Pant take India past 100

LIVE! Mob attacks family for bursting firecrackers
LIVE! Mob attacks family for bursting firecrackers

Why This Two-Time BJP MP Rebelled
Why This Two-Time BJP MP Rebelled

'This isn't political. This fight is for justice. This is the fight to give justice to the party workers'

It's Family Time For Assembly Bypolls
It's Family Time For Assembly Bypolls

Political parties have fielded sons, wives and daughters-in-law of legislators who quit after being elected to the Lok Sabha.

Rohit Bal, India's czar of high fashion, dies at 63
Rohit Bal, India's czar of high fashion, dies at 63

Designer Rohit Bal, a pioneer who helped put Indian fashion on the global map and dressed celebrities at home, Hollywood and elsewhere, died on Friday night at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack. He was 63.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances