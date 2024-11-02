RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bihar Sampark Kranti Express gets bomb threat

November 02, 2024  08:24
image
A bomb scare on the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train, travelling from Darbhanga to New Delhi, triggered panic among passengers and security personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Friday evening.
 
"Following a tip-off from the Delhi Control Room, security forces, including the GRP and the RPF, were immediately alerted. The train was halted at Gonda Junction at 7:30  pm and thoroughly searched by a bomb disposal squad," Gonda Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Narendra Pal Singh said.

Despite the extensive search, no suspicious objects or explosives were found, officials said. The train was eventually allowed to proceed to its destination.

Singh said investigations are on to identify those who sent the hoax bomb threat. -- PTI 
