Air quality 'poor' in Kolkata after Diwali

The air quality index (AQI) in Kolkata was in the 'poor' category on Saturday following Diwali celebrations, a West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) official said.





AQI in terms of PM 2.5 was 288 in Ballygunge, 210 in Jadavpur, 211 in Rabindra Bharati University and 219 in Bidhannagar at 9 am, all classified as 'poor', the official told PTI.





AQI was 195 at Fort William, 183 at Rabindra Sarobar and 179 at Victoria Memorial.





At 10 pm on Friday, 'very poor' AQI of 333 was recorded at Rabindra Bharati air monitoring station and 196 at Ballygunge, while the average AQI was 200 in the city, barring some green pockets such as Rabindra Sarobar where it was 91.





On Friday morning, AQI was 173 in Ballygunge and it hovered around 166 in Jadavpur, Beleghata and Sinthi, 129 at Rabindra Sarobar, 115 at Fort William, 124 at Victoria Memorial.





AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. -- PTI