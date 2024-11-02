RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Absurd: India on Canada's allegations against Shah

November 02, 2024  16:12
India has protested in the strongest possible terms the references made by a Canadian minister about Union Home Minister Amit Shah and such "absurd and baseless" allegations will have serious consequences for bilateral ties between the two countries, the Minister of External Affairs said on Saturday.
   
The comments came after Canada's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison on Tuesday alleged that Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada.
 
Morrison had also told Canadian Parliament members of the national security committee that he had confirmed Shah's name to The Washington Post, which first reported the allegations.
 
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this revelation that high Canadian government officials deliberately leaked unfounded insinuations to international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view that the Indian government has long held about the current Canadian government's political agenda and behavioural pattern.
 
Replying to queries during a weekly press briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal said such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties.
 
He said India summoned a Canadian high commission representative on Friday and the official was served a diplomatic note to lodge the protest in strongest terms on the "absurd and baseless" references made by the Canadian deputy minister about India's Union Home Minister.
 
While addressing the Parliament members, Morrison did not say how Canada knew of Shah's alleged involvement. -- PTI
