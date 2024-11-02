RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

4 sanitary workers killed after being hit by train in Kerala

November 02, 2024  17:36
image
Four sanitary workers, including two women from Tamil Nadu, were killed after being hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express near Shoranur Railway Station on Saturday evening, the Railway police said.
  
The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train struck the workers around 3.05 pm while they were clearing garbage from the railway track near Shoranur bridge, located a few kilometers from the railway station. 

The workers, contracted by the Railways for sanitation duties, were thrown from the track due to the collision's impact. While three bodies were retrieved from the area, efforts are being made to locate the fourth, which is suspected to have fallen into the Bharathapuzha River, police said.

A team from the Railway Police reached the spot. 

"The workers may not have noticed the approaching train, which resulted in the accident, but further investigations are underway," said an officer with Shoranur Railway Police. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police vehicles being used...: Pawar's big charge
LIVE! Police vehicles being used...: Pawar's big charge

India trashes Canada's 'absurd' charges against Shah
India trashes Canada's 'absurd' charges against Shah

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties.

Army begins verification patrolling at Depsang
Army begins verification patrolling at Depsang

Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

PIX: Gill, spinners give India upper hand on Day 2
PIX: Gill, spinners give India upper hand on Day 2

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin chipped away at the wickets to leave New Zealand reeling on 171/9 in their second innings at stumps on Day 2.

Uddhav's MP apologises for calling Shaina N C 'maal'
Uddhav's MP apologises for calling Shaina N C 'maal'

He asked what action was taken when other political leaders earlier called women leaders as "Jersey cow" and "Surpankha".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances