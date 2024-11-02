RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


2 CRPF jawans, 2 cops injured in Srinagar encounter

November 02, 2024  14:43
Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Two CRPF jawans and two policemen were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Khanyar area in Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khanyar in the morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated, they said.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen were injured in the exchange of fire. They were taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

The operation is underway.

In another ongoing operation, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. -- PTI
