Youth drowns while taking selfie in Gurugram lake

November 01, 2024  15:50
image
A 26-year-old youth drowned in Gurugram when he was taking a selfie while boating in Damdama lake with friends on Diwali.

His friends tried to save him but they could not succeed, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash, a resident of the Abhaypur village.

Avinash went to Damdama Lake with his three friends Deepak, Rohit and Manish on Thursday, they added.

According to police, Avinash lost his balance while taking selfies and fell into the lake.

Avinash's body was taken out of the lake after about one-and-a-half hours.    

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Avinash was drowned in water while taking a selfie. On the basis of the statements of his friends and on a complaint of his family an FIR was registered under section 194 of the BNS and a probe is underway," said Inspector Jagjit Singh, SHO of Sohna police station.   -- PTI
