RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UP: 2 hit by train while making reel, dead

November 01, 2024  22:23
image
A youth and a teenager were killed after being hit by a train while recording a video on a track near Ikdil Railway Station in Etawah district, police said on Friday.

Ikdil Station House Officer (SHO) Bhimsen said the victims Anuj Kumar (20) and Ranjit Kumar (16) were residents of Hiranpur village in Ikdil.     

The duo had left home early Friday morning to attend nature's calls, Bhimsen said.

"Near the Delhi-Howrah rail line on the Kanpur-Tundla section, the two were making a reel on their mobile phones when they were hit by the Humsafar Express train," the officer said.

"Both were severely mutilated in the accident, and nearby villagers working in the fields alerted the police and informed the villagers," he added.

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the spot and found both bodies scattered across a distance, torn apart by the impact.

The families identified them through their slippers left at the scene. The victims worked as painters in Ahmedabad and had come home to celebrate Diwali, Bhimsen said.

The SHO said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rijiju interacts with Chinese soldiers near Tawang
Rijiju interacts with Chinese soldiers near Tawang

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said he interacted with soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army along the Sino-Indian border near Tawang during a visit to an Indian Army post on Diwali.

Minor hires shooter to kill uncle on Diwali; 2 dead
Minor hires shooter to kill uncle on Diwali; 2 dead

According to police officials, the juvenile, a distant relative of the victim, claimed during interrogation that he had a dispute with Akash Sharma involving Rs 70,000 which led him to a hatch conspiracy to kill him.

'If Trump Loses, 100% He'll Throw A...'
'If Trump Loses, 100% He'll Throw A...'

'Accusations would be flung about his votes being stolen. He'll say dead people were voting from the grave.'Payal Singh Mohanka reports on the mood ahead of the US presidential election.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review

A gleefully hammy Madhuri and Vidya's volley of death stares and evil laughs engage in a ruthless glamorous tug of war in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, notes Sukanya Verma.

PICS: Rohit, Kohli fail after Jadeja takes 5 in Mumbai
PICS: Rohit, Kohli fail after Jadeja takes 5 in Mumbai

Shubman Gill was batting on 31 while Rishabh Pant was not out on one at stumps after India had come back into the game with Jadeja claiming 5-65 and Washington Sundar bagging 4-81.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances