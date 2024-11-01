Statement on Shakti distorted: Shivakumar after row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said his statement on 'Shakti scheme' was distorted and presented as if the Congress government in the state wanted to withdraw it.





Shivakumar's reaction came after Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge subtly pulled him in public for his statement that some women wished to pay for travelling in the buses.





"Whatever statement I had made was distorted as if we would stop it (Shakti scheme). I only said some section of people is saying so. There is no question of winding up any guarantee," the Deputy CM told reporters in Bengaluru.





According to him, some people voluntarily wish to pay for their travel.





"Even though these women are willing to pay, the conductors are afraid of collecting money from them. I said we will discuss it," Shivakumar said.





Shakti is one of the five guarantees offering free rides for Karnataka women in non-luxury government buses anywhere in the state.





The Deputy CM slammed the opposition parties for making a fuss about it. -- PTI

