Rahul Gandhi 'not a big fan of' 10, Janpath

November 01, 2024  18:32
image
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has spent a lot of time at the 10, Janpath bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, says he is 'not a big fan' of the house.

The reason is that his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was living in the 10, Janpath house when he was assassinated in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

"My father died (while he was living) here, so I am not a big fan of this house," Gandhi tells his nephew Raihan Rajiv Vadra, while working with paint jobs workers at the 10, Janpath residence ahead of Diwali.

The conversation is recorded as part of a Diwali video that Gandhi released on Friday in which he interacts with paint job workers and potters.

The video also features Vadra with whom Gandhi is in conversation.

The 10, Janpath bungalow had been allocated to Rajiv Gandhi in 1990.

After his death, it was allocated in the name of his wife Sonia Gandhi, who has been living there.

Since Rahul Gandhi became an MP, his residence had been 12, Tughlaq Lane.

However, he had vacated that house after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha last year, following his conviction in a defamation case.

Gandhi then moved back into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi and has been living there even after his disqualification was revoked. 

He is still living there in his new term as the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli. -- PTI
