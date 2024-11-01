RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man rapes grandmother in UP's Shahjahanpur

November 01, 2024  12:50
image
A 25-year old man allegedly raped his maternal grandmother in the Khutar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said the incident took place on Thursday.

"On Thursday night, the elderly woman was sleeping at home when her grandson Akhilesh Kumar allegedly took her to his room and forced himself on her," he said.

Kumar also threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident, the officer said.

The woman was sent to a hospital for medical examination and the police have launched a search for the accused, Awasthi said.

A case has been registered against Kumar for rape and issuing death threats, he said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Young, Mitchell keep India at bay
3rd Test Updates: Young, Mitchell keep India at bay

LIVE! Cong requests police to enhance Sharmila's security
LIVE! Cong requests police to enhance Sharmila's security

'Every Citizen On The Border Is A Soldier'
'Every Citizen On The Border Is A Soldier'

'The greatness of India can be experienced by meeting Indians on the frontiers of India.''Every citizen on the border is a soldier'

Singham Again Review
Singham Again Review

If Singham was a biryani, with all the flavours coming together seamlessly, Singham Again is a desi thaali, full of scrumptious dishes, but a tad in excess, discovers Sonil Dedhia who watched the film in New Zealand.

Bibek Debroy, chief of PM's economic council, is dead
Bibek Debroy, chief of PM's economic council, is dead

Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy passed away this morning, a senior EAC-PM official said.He was admitted to AIIMS.Debroy (69) was educated in Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur;...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances