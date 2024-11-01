Man rapes grandmother in UP's Shahjahanpur

A 25-year old man allegedly raped his maternal grandmother in the Khutar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.





Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said the incident took place on Thursday.





"On Thursday night, the elderly woman was sleeping at home when her grandson Akhilesh Kumar allegedly took her to his room and forced himself on her," he said.





Kumar also threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident, the officer said.





The woman was sent to a hospital for medical examination and the police have launched a search for the accused, Awasthi said.





A case has been registered against Kumar for rape and issuing death threats, he said. -- PTI

