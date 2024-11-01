J-K BJP MLA Devender Rana passes away





He was 59.





According to a senior BJP leader, Rana was undergoing treatment at the hospital.





He is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh.





As the news of Rana's death spread, hundreds of people, including political leaders, gathered at his residence in the Gandhinagar area of Jammu.





Union Minister Jitendra Singh also rushed to his house. Rana, who turned to politics from business as he built a multi-crore business from scratch, was a strong voice for Jammu's Dogra community.





Rana was recently re-elected to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly from the Nagrota segment of Jammu district, securing the seat for a second term.





Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and grief over Rana's sudden demise.





"In his passing, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader who was committed to the well-being of the people of J&K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the LG's office posted on X. -- PTI

