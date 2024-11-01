RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Hoax threats: Nagpur suspect surrenders

November 01, 2024  19:13
A 35-year-old man who was allegedly behind a series of hoax bomb threats to airports and railway stations across the country has been arrested after he presented himself before Nagpur Police, an official said on Friday.

Jagdish Shriam Uikey, resident of Arjuni Morgaon in Gondia district of eastern Maharashtra, arrived in Nagpur by flight after the Nagpur police sent him a notice seeking his presence for probe, and surrendered on Thursday evening, he said.

In the 13 days leading up to October 26, more than 300 flights operated by Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

On October 22 alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each from IndiGo and Air India, received threats. Uikey operated from Delhi, the police official said.

An email allegedly sent by him to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and railway police authorities on October 21 had led to increased security measures at railway stations too.

In 2021, he allegedly made a phone call reporting a hoax bomb threat and was later arrested.

After being released, he moved out of Arjuni Morgaon and told close friends that he had moved to Delhi, the official said.

The investigators, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Khedkar, zeroed in on him based on the emails he had sent to various establishments. 

He has studied up to Std XI and written a book on terrorism titled 'Aaatankwad - Ek Tufaani Rakshas'.

Further probe is on, the official said.   -- PTI
