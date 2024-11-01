Govt can't bring UCC unless...: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor said on Friday that the Centre cannot implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country unless the Muslim community is taken into confidence.





He said that in a democracy, before introducing a law, the government must gain the confidence of the people who will be affected by it.





"Whether the Uniform Civil Code should be implemented or not remains to be a big debate. Unless the Muslim population, which is 20% of the country's population, is taken into confidence, you cannot implement this kind of radical law," Kishor told ANI.





"We saw protests all over the country in the case of CAA-NRC. Unless the government takes into confidence the people who will be affected by the law, it cannot be implemented," he added.





He pointed out the Centre's revocation of farm laws as an example of what will happen when the stakeholders are not taken into confidence before bringing laws.





"See, for example, the farm laws that did not have any Hindu-Muslim issues. The Central government passed the laws without taking farmers into confidence. So what is the result of it? The government had to repeal the law. So whether it is UCC or another law if you do not take into account the people who are going to be affected by that law, you cannot implement it. It is the strength of the democracy," he said.





During this year's Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) stating that India will now have to move towards a secular civil code to free the country from religion-based discrimination. -- ANI