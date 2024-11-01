RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Foreign currency worth Rs 10.8 crore seized from car in Mumbai

November 01, 2024  09:29
File image
A Static Surveillance Team of the Election Commission and police have seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 10.8 crore from a car here, an official said on Thursday.   

SSTs have been deployed across Maharashtra in view of the November 20 assembly elections.     

The car was intercepted on suspicion at Marine Drive in South Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said. 

Currency notes of various countries including US dollars and Singapore dollars were found inside, he said. 

The person who was carrying the cash in the car produced documents in the name of the Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank and claimed that the currency was being carried from the airport to the bank's office, the official said.  

As the amount was huge, the currency notes were handed over to the Customs for further action, he added. -- PTI
