RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

For first time, grand Diwali celebrations held at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

November 01, 2024  08:28
Locals and tourists light diyas to mark Diwali celebrations at Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Thursday/ANI on X
Locals and tourists light diyas to mark Diwali celebrations at Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Thursday/ANI on X
For the first time, a grand Diwali celebration was held near the historic clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday as hundreds of locals and tourists lit diyas to mark the festival of lights. 

The city centre, which booms with tourists during the day, came alive in the evening, with the whole market illuminated as Diwali was celebrated with gaiety and festive fervour.

Officials said such a grand Diwali celebration was held at the city centre for the first time.

Rashmi, a tourist from Rajkot, Gujarat, said, "I am feeling very happy to be here. The atmosphere here is very great. I have not witnessed such a festive atmosphere anywhere."

"We are thankful to the people of Kashmir who supported us and joined in our celebrations," another tourist, Manish, said.

A huge security ring was thrown around the area to ensure smooth celebrations. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: India play for pride at Wankhede
3rd Test Updates: India play for pride at Wankhede

LIVE! 7 killed in Hezbollah rocket attacks in northern Israel
LIVE! 7 killed in Hezbollah rocket attacks in northern Israel

Can't compromise on even an inch on our borders: Modi
Can't compromise on even an inch on our borders: Modi

"Today there is a government in the country which cannot compromise even on one inch of the country's borders," the prime minister added.

Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali
Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali

The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting points along the LAC, the sources added.

Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces in Kutch
Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces in Kutch

In a video shared by officials, Modi, wearing a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to the personnel on board a patrol vessel.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances