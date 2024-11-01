RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 62, domestic rates unchanged

November 01, 2024  10:24
In a significant price revision soon after the festival of Diwali, oil marketing companies on Friday revised the cost of commercial LPG gas cylinders across the country. 

The rate of the widely used 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 62, bringing the price in Delhi to Rs 1,802. 

Earlier, the cost of a commercial cylinder in the national capital was Rs 1,740. 

The revision also affects smaller cylinders, with a Rs 15 hike in the price of the 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders. 

However, in a relief to households, the prices of the commonly used 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged. 

The rate revision will come into effect immediately. 

This price adjustment is expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations. 

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order. -- ANI
3rd Test Updates: Latham, Young take NZ past 50

LIVE! Apologise for quota, Savarkar remarks: BJP to Rahul

'If Trump Loses, 100% He'll Throw A...'

'Accusations would be flung about his votes being stolen. He'll say dead people were voting from the grave.'Payal Singh Mohanka reports on the mood ahead of the US presidential election.

7 killed in Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israel

According to the authorities, tragedy struck near the border town of Metula on Thursday morning when a rocket fired from Lebanon slammed into an apple orchard, claiming the lives of five people.

People defy firecracker ban, Delhi air quality worsens

The city's air quality dropped to the "very poor" category, with an Air Quality Index of 330 at 10 pm.

