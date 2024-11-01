Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 62, domestic rates unchanged





The rate of the widely used 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 62, bringing the price in Delhi to Rs 1,802.





Earlier, the cost of a commercial cylinder in the national capital was Rs 1,740.





The revision also affects smaller cylinders, with a Rs 15 hike in the price of the 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders.





However, in a relief to households, the prices of the commonly used 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.





The rate revision will come into effect immediately.





This price adjustment is expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.





The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order. -- ANI

