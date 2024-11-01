RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Apple sets all-time revenue record in India: CEO Tim Cook

November 01, 2024  10:47
Apple CEO Tim Cook
iPhone maker Apple has set an all-time revenue record in India and observed a double-digit growth in iPad sales in the country in the September 2024 quarter, senior officials of the company said on Friday. 

The company reported an over 6 percent growth in total net sales to $94.93 billion during the reported period from $89.49 billion a year ago. 

"We also set September quarter segment revenue records in the Americas, Europe, and the rest of Asia Pacific, as well as in a large number of countries, including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, France, the UK, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and we continue to be excited by the enthusiasm we're seeing in India, where we set an all-time revenue record," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the company's earnings call. 

Cook said Apple also opened two new stores - one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi - in the country during the quarter. 

"We can't wait to bring four new stores to customers in India," he said.  -- PTI
