Apologise for quota, Savarkar remarks or...: Shelar warns Rahul





Speaking to ANI, BJP's Ashish Shelar said, "Rahul Gandhi is coming to Maharashtra, and I want to say two things with great respect.





"First, Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Chaitya Bhoomi and seek forgiveness from Babasaheb Ambedkar for his remark about the reservation. Why is he opposing Dr Ambedkar's constitution and reservation? If Rahul Gandhi doesn't respond, BJP will protest," he said.





"Who gave him the right to abolish reservation, which is a constitutional right granted by Dr Ambedkar's constitution. We will question him and demand answers. Also, Uddhav Thackeray should ask Rahul Gandhi about Congress's role in insulting Veer Savarkar in Karnataka," he stated.





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to lead the opposition's election campaign in Maharashtra starting November 6.





Gandhi will participate in a joint rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai, where NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray will also be present.





During the rally, the three leaders will release a common guarantee, as announced by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole. -- ANI

