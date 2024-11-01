RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Apologise for quota, Savarkar remarks or...: Shelar warns Rahul

November 01, 2024  10:02
Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar/File image
Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar/File image
Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar attacked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ahead of his upcoming visit to Maharashtra and sought an apology for his remarks on 'reservation ' and 'Veer Savarkar'. 

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Ashish Shelar said, "Rahul Gandhi is coming to Maharashtra, and I want to say two things with great respect. 

"First, Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Chaitya Bhoomi and seek forgiveness from Babasaheb Ambedkar for his remark about the reservation. Why is he opposing Dr Ambedkar's constitution and reservation? If Rahul Gandhi doesn't respond, BJP will protest," he said.    

"Who gave him the right to abolish reservation, which is a constitutional right granted by Dr Ambedkar's constitution. We will question him and demand answers. Also, Uddhav Thackeray should ask Rahul Gandhi about Congress's role in insulting Veer Savarkar in Karnataka," he stated. 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to lead the opposition's election campaign in Maharashtra starting November 6. 

Gandhi will participate in a joint rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai, where NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray will also be present. 

During the rally, the three leaders will release a common guarantee, as announced by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Latham, Young take NZ past 50
3rd Test Updates: Latham, Young take NZ past 50

LIVE! Apologise for quota, Savarkar remarks: BJP to Rahul
LIVE! Apologise for quota, Savarkar remarks: BJP to Rahul

'If Trump Loses, 100% He'll Throw A...'
'If Trump Loses, 100% He'll Throw A...'

'Accusations would be flung about his votes being stolen. He'll say dead people were voting from the grave.'Payal Singh Mohanka reports on the mood ahead of the US presidential election.

7 killed in Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israel
7 killed in Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israel

According to the authorities, tragedy struck near the border town of Metula on Thursday morning when a rocket fired from Lebanon slammed into an apple orchard, claiming the lives of five people.

People defy firecracker ban, Delhi air quality worsens
People defy firecracker ban, Delhi air quality worsens

The city's air quality dropped to the "very poor" category, with an Air Quality Index of 330 at 10 pm.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances