8-year-old boy dies in firecracker accident in UP's Saharanpur





Superintendent of police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Vansh, Ashok Lala's son, was lighting firecrackers outside his home in Titro when a firecracker suddenly hit him in the neck, causing serious injuries.





"The family rushed Vansh to a local private doctor, who immediately recommended transferring him to a higher medical facility. However, the child succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital," Jain said. -- PTI

An eight-year-old boy died after being struck by a firecracker in the Titro area here on Diwali night, the police said on Friday.