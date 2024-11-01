7 killed in Hezbollah rocket attacks in northern Israel





According to the authorities, tragedy struck near the border town of Metula on Thursday morning when a rocket fired from Lebanon slammed into an apple orchard, claiming the lives of five people.





Hours later, two more people were killed while in an olive grove outside the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Ata, as Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at the area, Times of Israel reported.





The Israel Defence Forces also confirmed the attack by Hezbollah in a statement.





Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "Hezbollah rockets killed 7 innocent civilians inside Israel today. We will not let Hezbollah's deadly attacks go unanswered."





All the victims were agricultural labourers who had been working in the orchard at the time of the strike.





While one of them was an Israeli citizen, the others were foreign nationals.





Meanwhile, Israel on Thursday targeted weapons storage facilities and command centres used by Hezbollah's Radwan Forces and its munitions unit in Syria. -- ANI

